BBC Sport - Six Nations 2018: George North scores from brilliant Owen Watkin interception
Watch: North scores from brilliant Watkin interception for Wales
- From the section Rugby Union
George North scores a try for Wales after a brilliant intercept by Owen Watkin to extend his side's early lead against Italy at the Principality Stadium in the Six Nations.
