BBC Sport - Six Nations 2018: George North scores from brilliant Owen Watkin interception

Watch: North scores from brilliant Watkin interception for Wales

George North scores a try for Wales after a brilliant intercept by Owen Watkin to extend his side's early lead against Italy at the Principality Stadium in the Six Nations.

FOLLOW LIVE COVERAGE: Wales v Italy

Available to UK users only.

