BBC Sport - Women's Six Nations: Chloe Rollie scores incredible solo try in Scotland win
Rollie scores incredible solo try in Scotland win
- From the section Rugby Union
Chloe Rollie scores an incredible try to secure Scotland's first win over Ireland and their first of this year's Women's Six Nations competition at Donnybrook.
MATCH REPORT: Ireland women 12-15 Scotland women
