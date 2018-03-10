BBC Sport - Women's Six Nations: France 18-17 England

Last-gasp try gives France win over England

France women's Jessy Tremouliere scores a 79th-minute try to give her side an 18-17 Six Nations win over England in front of a record crowd of 17,440 in Grenoble.

WATCH MORE: England hopes ended by defeat in France

