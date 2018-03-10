BBC Sport - Women's Six Nations: France 18-17 England
Last-gasp try gives France win over England
- From the section Rugby Union
France women's Jessy Tremouliere scores a 79th-minute try to give her side an 18-17 Six Nations win over England in front of a record crowd of 17,440 in Grenoble.
Available to UK users only.
WATCH MORE: England hopes ended by defeat in France
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired