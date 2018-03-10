BBC Sport - England will fancy wrecking Ireland's Grand Slam party - Sexton
England will fancy wrecking Grand Slam party - Sexton
Ireland fly-half Johnny Sexton says England will fancy wrecking a potential Grand Slam party when the sides meet in their final Six Nations fixture at Twickenham on 17 March.
Ireland beat Scotland 28-8 and France defeated England in Paris to ensure that Ireland were crowned Six Nations champions.
Ireland ruined England's hopes of securing a Grand Slam in Dublin last year after Eddie Jones' team had already been crowned Six Nations champions.
