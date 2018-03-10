BBC Sport - England will fancy wrecking Ireland's Grand Slam party - Sexton

England will fancy wrecking Grand Slam party - Sexton

Ireland fly-half Johnny Sexton says England will fancy wrecking a potential Grand Slam party when the sides meet in their final Six Nations fixture at Twickenham on 17 March.

Ireland beat Scotland 28-8 and France defeated England in Paris to ensure that Ireland were crowned Six Nations champions.

Ireland ruined England's hopes of securing a Grand Slam in Dublin last year after Eddie Jones' team had already been crowned Six Nations champions.

Top videos

Video

England will fancy wrecking Grand Slam party - Sexton

Video

Watch: Cronin scores vital bonus-point try for Ireland

Video

Highlights: France 22-16 England

Video

How West Ham pitch invasions unfolded

Video

Fans let opinions & emotions take over - Noble

Video

Pogba interrupts Mourinho & Klopp interviews after Man Utd win

Video

Highlights: Ireland beat Scotland to become Six Nations champions

Video

Pity to concede after Chelsea dominance - Conte

Video

Struggling England in 'difficult period' admits Jones

Video

Last-gasp try gives France win over England

Video

Nobody should go home disappointed - Mourinho

Video

2-0 down at Man Utd is not a good idea - Klopp

Video

GB's Knight & Wild win Paralympic downhill silver

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Learn to ski Slalom
Fun Rugby sessions for boys and girls age 2-7 yrs!

Rugbytots

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired