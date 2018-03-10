Women's Six Nations: France 18-17 England

Tremouliere scores for France
France have 19 points from their four matches
Six Nations: France v England
France: (10) 18
Tries: Tremouliere 2, Drouin; Pen: Tremouliere
England: (7) 17
Tries: Dow, Cokayne; Cons: Daley-McLean 2 Pen: McLean

England women's hopes of a second successive Six Nations title sustained a major blow as they lost to a last-minute try against France.

Both sides were unbeaten going into the match but Jessy Tremouliere's dramatic score inflicted England's first loss.

Abigail Dow's try had put England ahead after just eight minutes but France responded with Tremouliere and Caroline Drouin going over to lead at the break.

Amy Cokayne's try put England back in front but they failed to hold on.

France are now four points clear at the top of the table with one game to play and England will have to beat Ireland on the final day and hope France lose against Wales to regain the title.

Tremouliere finished with 13 of France's 18 points in the match which was played in front of over 17,000 people in Grenoble.

