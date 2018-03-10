BBC Sport - Six Nations 2018: England's indiscipline decisive in France loss
Analysis: Too many penalties decisive in England defeat
- From the section Rugby Union
Martin Johnson, Paul O'Connell and Philippe Saint-Andre point to the 16 penalties England gave away as a decisive factor in their 22-16 defeat to France in Paris.
WATCH HIGHLIGHTS: France 22-16 England
WATCH MORE: Ireland 28-8 Scotland
Available to UK users only.
