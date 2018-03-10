BBC Sport - Six Nations 2018: Eddie Jones admits England are 'struggling' after defeat to France
Struggling England in 'difficult period' admits Jones
- From the section Rugby Union
England head coach Eddie Jones admits England are going through a "difficult period" and must learn from their mistakes after a costly 22-16 defeat to France in the Six Nations.
WATCH HIGHLIGHTS: France 22-16 England
WATCH MORE: Ireland 28-8 Scotland
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired