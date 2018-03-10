BBC Sport - Six Nations 2018: CJ Stander expects stern test from England
Stander expects stern test from England
Back row CJ Stander says England will pose a major threat to Ireland's Grand Slam ambitions when the sides meet at Twickenham next Saturday.
Ireland have already been crowned Six Nations champions as a result of their win over Scotland in Dublin, allied with France's victory over England in Paris.
