BBC Sport - Six Nations: France 22-16 England highlights
Highlights: France 22-16 England
- From the section Rugby Union
England suffer a disappointing 22-16 defeat to France to crown Ireland as 2018 Six Nations champions with a match to spare.
MATCH REPORT: France 22-16 England
WATCH MORE: Ireland 28-8 Scotland
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired