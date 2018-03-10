Six Nations: Ireland 28-8 Scotland - Gregor Townsend: 'We are on right track'

Media playback is not supported on this device Six Nations 2018: Ireland 28-8 Scotland highlights

Head coach Gregor Townsend insists Scotland are "on the right track" despite suffering another away defeat with a 20-point loss against Ireland.

The Scots headed to Dublin hoping to record a third straight championship win for the first time since 1996.

But Townsend conceded gifting Ireland an interception try and blowing three try-scoring chances cost his side.

"If we play like that, learn from it and finish off opportunities, we'll be a team no-one wants to play," he said.

"There were times in the first half and second half where we created opportunities and didn't take them. And obviously one [interception] which led to seven points to them.

"I am really proud of the effort of the players. Effort is usually a word you mention about work-rate, but their focus, how they defended, what we did at set-piece, the confidence and ability to attack a very good defence and find holes, was very encouraging.

"It is disappointing for the group we didn't come away with a win, but we are on the right track."

Scotland will head to Italy for the final round next Saturday hoping to record a third win of the campaign for the second straight year, and only the third time in Six Nations history.

'Three wins would be a great outcome'

Townsend believes that would represent a satisfactory outcome in his first Six Nations campaign in charge.

"I would rather focus on the positives," he told BBC Scotland. "Our last away game [against Wales] was poor, but today was much better.

Huw Jones' break should have ended in a try but his pass eluded Stuart Hogg

"We were playing against a real quality team that hasn't lost here [in the Six Nations] for five years. We were in that game for a lot of it, but we realise we left a lot of opportunities out there.

"Over the next 18 months before we play Ireland in the World Cup, we have to make sure we are improving, and we are a better team for the next Six Nations and a better team at the [2019] World Cup.

"The team has improved since Wales so that is pleasing, but we have got one game to go and we have got to improve again.

"If we can get three wins in such a competitive championship, with such quality teams, that would be a great outcome.

"But I am sure Italy will have circled this one in their diary as one they can win. We have got to be as good as today in the effort, and much better in the finishing."

'We just weren't clinical enough'

Stuart Hogg consoles Greig Laidlaw after Scotland's defeat

Scotland scrum-half Greig Laidlaw rued the lapses which gifted Ireland "two easy tries, and maybe another couple as well".

"We are disappointed because we felt we played a lot of good rugby at times but we just weren't clinical enough," he told BBC Scotland.

"Even if we had taken two of those opportunities, another 14 points would have changed the complexion of the game, and it could have been a lot tighter. We are disappointed with ourselves really.

"Credit to Ireland; they are relentless and they hold on to the ball well. I felt we defended really well at times and it was just stupid little things - whether it was chucking an interception, or ill discipline. We talked about discipline beforehand but we probably let ourselves down there - allowing Ireland to kick penalties to touch.

"Next week is massively important now. We have had two good wins at home, and now we need to go and win in Rome next week."