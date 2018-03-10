BBC Sport - Six Nations 2018: Ireland 28-8 Scotland highlights
Highlights: Ireland 28-8 Scotland
- From the section Rugby Union
Watch highlights as Six Nations leaders Ireland secure a bonus-point win over Scotland to put the pressure on title rivals England.
The Irish victory means they will be champions if the English do not also score four tries and win away to France in Saturday's later match.
MATCH REPORT: Ireland 28-8 Scotland
Available to UK users only.
