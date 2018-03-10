BBC Sport - Six Nations 2018: Ireland 28-8 Scotland highlights

Highlights: Ireland 28-8 Scotland

Watch highlights as Six Nations leaders Ireland secure a bonus-point win over Scotland to put the pressure on title rivals England.

The Irish victory means they will be champions if the English do not also score four tries and win away to France in Saturday's later match.

MATCH REPORT: Ireland 28-8 Scotland

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Highlights: Ireland 28-8 Scotland

Video

Watch: Cronin scores vital bonus-point try for Ireland

Video

Pogba interrupts Mourinho & Klopp interviews after Man Utd win

Video

Supporters can't cross the line - Moyes

Video

Nobody should go home disappointed - Mourinho

Video

2-0 down at Man Utd is not a good idea - Klopp

Video

GB's Knight & Wild win Paralympic downhill silver

Video

Highlights: England beaten by Australia in hockey final

  • From the section Hockey
Video

Five best tries as GB lose to Australia in Quad Nations

Video

Meet 'Stubber' the GB Para-snowboarder

Video

I wouldn't wish custody battle on anyone - Azarenka

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Grenfell 'red tape' compelled Bertrand to help

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Learn to ski Slalom
Fun Rugby sessions for boys and girls age 2-7 yrs!

Rugbytots

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired