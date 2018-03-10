Six Nations: Bradley Davies wants try to 'keep dad happy'

Davies will make his first Test start since November 2016

Six Nations: Wales v Italy Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Sunday, 11 March Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales & S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

Bradley Davies is set to return to Wales' starting line-up after an injury-hit spell with an aim in mind.

His dad, former Pontypridd player Bleddyn Davies, will again be rooting for him to get on the score sheet as he bets on his son in every match.

The 31-year-old lock began his international career nine years ago and has made 60 appearances for his country but has never crossed the whitewash.

"My dad reckons he's wasted a bit [of money] down the years," Davies joked.

"It would be great to sneak over and score a try because my father keeps putting a fiver on me," he added. "He said the one time he doesn't bet, I will score."

Whether he scores against Italy or not, being back in Warren Gatland's side is something of a personal triumph for Davies after having "major injuries to both knees".

Davies did not feature for Wales in the 2017 Autumn Tests

Davies thought it would take him three or four months to get back to fitness, but it proved to be a year.

"At first I thought it would be plain sailing to come back... it didn't work out like that," he explained.

"It was a struggle because I couldn't put the work in during the week. I found it really hard to get back and probably started back at the Ospreys a bit under-cooked.

"The major thing was just getting back on the training ground and being able to run around like I used to."

Davies added: "It's no coincidence that since I started training really well, my form picked up and I'm back in the [Wales] squad."

The Ospreys player will pack down on Sunday with Cory Hill behind an all-new front row, which sees hooker Elliot Dee make his first start alongside Nicky Smith and Tomas Francis.