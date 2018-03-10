BBC Sport - Six Nations 2018: Could this be the try that secures the title for Ireland?
Watch: Cronin scores vital bonus-point try for Ireland
- From the section Rugby Union
Ireland's Sean Cronin scores the all-important fourth try for his side to secure a bonus-point win over Scotland and put the pressure on title rivals England.
MATCH REPORT: Ireland 28-8 Scotland
