BBC Sport - Six Nations 2018: Could this be the try that secures the title for Ireland?

Watch: Cronin scores vital bonus-point try for Ireland

Ireland's Sean Cronin scores the all-important fourth try for his side to secure a bonus-point win over Scotland and put the pressure on title rivals England.

MATCH REPORT: Ireland 28-8 Scotland

