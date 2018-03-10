Six Nations 2018: Sergio Parisse's Italy inspired by under-20s win

Parisse said the Principality Stadium was the "best in the world"

Six Nations: Wales v Italy Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Sunday, 11 March Kick-off: 15:00 GMT

Italy captain Sergio Parisse says his team will take inspiration from their under-20s when they face Wales at the Principality Stadium on Sunday.

Italy under-20s claimed a historic 18-7 win over Wales in Colwyn Bay on Friday.

Number eight Parisse said Sunday will be "a different game at a different level", and that his side will aim to "put Wales under pressure".

"Every time it's a big battle, but we've come here with a lot of confidence in our game," he said.

Parisse, who will make his 133rd appearance for the Azzurri, said it was a "huge honour" to play in Cardiff, and described the Principality Stadium as "the best stadium in the world to play rugby".

"Obviously we'll want to enjoy that and everyone here is motivated for a big, big game."

Parisse was bullish about Italy's chances after what has been a mixed Six Nations campaign for Wales.

Warren Gatland's side started with a comprehensive 34-7 win over Scotland that made them seem title contenders, but they have since been beaten 12-6 by England at Twickenham and 37-27 in Dublin against Ireland.

"We can win. Why not? We don't play to lose and don't play just to be competitive," Parisse told BBC Sport Wales.

"It'll be difficult, but hopefully it'll be difficult for Wales also."

Parisse added he was "happy" for his fellow captain Taulupe Faletau, who will lead Wales for the first time.

"He's an amazing player so I'm happy he's back from injury and leading the team. It'll be another battle with him."