Harlequins 14-12 Richmond - Record crowd watches women's rugby union club game

Harlequins are second in the table with 14 wins from 17 games so far this season

A crowd of 4,542 - a British record for a women's club match - watched Harlequins fight back to beat London rivals Richmond at Twickenham Stoop.

Jessica Wooden crucially converted Chloe Edwards' try to give Quins a 14-12 Premier 15s victory.

Maria Gyolcsos and Laura Kapo tries had put the visitors 12-0 up before Bobbie Haywood hit back before the break.

USA international Wooden kept her cool to win it after Edwards barged over, leaving Quins second in the table.

Saracens maintained their one-point lead at the summit following a 13-5 win at Darlington.

Meanwhile, Loughborough overcame Bristol 24-7; Wasps beat Worcester 55-5; and Gloucester-Hartpury won at Firwood Waterloo 44-10.

The launch of the Premier 15s league this season was intended to raise the profile of women's club rugby in England following the success of football's Women's Super League and netball's Superleague.

Before the game at Twickenham Stoop, the biggest attendance for the new competition was 1,500 at Ashton Gate for Bristol Ladies' match against Gloucester-Hartpury.

The biggest UK attendance for any women's match was 17,115 for the 2017 World Cup final at the Kingspan Stadium in Belfast last August.

The largest global crowd is thought to have been at the 2014 Women's World Cup final when the Stade Jean Bouin in France sold out its 20,000 seats.

Harlequins Ladies: Wooden; Myres, Pocock, White, Breach; Hill, Haywood; Viksten, Catlin, Edwards; Saynor, Smith, Brown, Greenslade, Fletcher (capt).

Replacements: Parker, Dee, McCarthy, Cornborough, Mayhew, Miles, Bradshaw.

Richmond: Chamberlain; Hellgren, Gyolcsos, Britland, Laqeretabua; Westman, Keane; Kapo, Mignot, Butler; Hobday, Phelps, Ball, Barber, Povey.

Replacements: Zdunek, Butler, Willett, Braunerova, Wong, Griffiths, Davies.