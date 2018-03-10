Women's Six Nations: Jaz Joyce wants Commonwealth Games spot

Jaz Joyce grew up in St David's, Great Britain's smallest City

Six Nations: Wales women v Italy women Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Sunday, 11 March Kick-off: 11:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Two Wales, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

Wales wing Jaz Joyce says she is dreaming of a Principality Stadium and Commonwealth Games double.

Joyce makes her debut at the national stadium against Italy on Sunday and hopes to be announced in the Wales Sevens squad revealed 24-hours later.

"It is so exciting and the game you want to be playing in," she explained.

"It is the first time a lot of us have had the opportunity to play in the Principality Stadium so it is going to be a fantastic chance."

'There will be a lot of nerves'

The Six Nations match is being played at the Principality Stadium as part of a double-header with the men's match between Wales and Italy.

Joyce admits the venue will bring its own challenges.

"I haven't played there before. Some of the girls have played some Sevens and 15s," she told BBC Radio Wales' Friday Night Social.

"To have a double-header with the boys is something we have never had the opportunity to do so it's going to be a great day. And it's on Mothers Day!

"We are all going to be so excited and there will be a lot of nerves. We will be definitely taking videos."

'Gold Coast aim'

Joyce, part of the Great Britain Sevens squad at the 2016 Rio Olympics, is hoping to sign off from the Six Nations with a visit to Australia for the Commonwealth Games. The Welsh squad is announced on Monday, 12 March.

"Hopefully I will be on that plane," she said. "That's another dream for me with it being on the Gold Coast in Australia.

"It would be an honour. To represent your country in a Commonwealth Games would be something only certain people could say they have done and only a dream some could have."

Wales are seeking victory against Italy after what has been a mixed Six Nations campaign.

Wales beat Scotland 18-17 in Colwyn Bay in the tournament's opening round, before losing 52-0 to England and 35-12 to Ireland in Donnybrook.

They are currently fourth in the table, while winless Italy are bottom.

"We have some new people in and we are building as a squad," Joyce reflected.

"We lost to Ireland and England but they are teams with professional players and it's difficult to compete with teams like that.

"Sian Williams and Charlie Murray who have been named professionals through the RAF which is an amazing opportunity.

"We have got teachers, students, personal trainers and those who have coaching jobs. We have to manage two different lives and be super organised.

"It's a dream to us to play for our country so it's something we have to manage unlike the men.

"Two wins against France and Italy will be a realistic opportunity."

Wales Women team to face Italy:

Hannah Jones (Scarlets); Jaz Joyce (Scarlets), Kerin Lake (Ospreys), Robyn Wilkins (Ospreys), Jess Kavanagh-Williams (RGC); Elinor Snowsill (Dragons), Keira Bevan (Ospreys); Caryl Thomas (Scarlets), Carys Philips (c) (Ospreys), Amy Evans (Ospreys), Siwan Lillicrap (Ospreys), Mel Clay (Ospreys), Alisha Butchers (Scarlets), Beth Lewis (Scarlets), Sioned Harries (Scarlets).

Replacements: Kelsey Jones (Ospreys), Gwenllian Pyrs (RGC), Meg York (Dragons), Natalia John (Ospreys), Nia Elen Davies (Scarlets), Jade Knight (Scarlets), Alecs Donovan (Ospreys), Lisa Neumann (Scarlets).