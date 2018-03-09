BBC Sport - Six Nations 2018: Ireland legend O'Driscoll settles podcast debate

Is it all about an Ireland Grand Slam? 'BOD' settles pod debate...

When Chris Jones and Ugo Monye were having a lively debate about Ireland's Grand Slam hopes, there was only one man who could settle their discussion. Step forward, Brian O'Driscoll!

Chris and Ugo were discussing the differences between winning a Grand Slam and just the Six Nations title, with Ireland in mind.

O'Driscoll said: "None of them are thinking about another Championship, they're 100% thinking about the Grand Slam."

Asked whether winning only the title, without a slam, would be a disappointment, the former Ireland centre responded: "Yes it will be."

Listen to the latest Rugby Union Weekly podcast

Top videos

Video

Is it all about an Ireland Grand Slam? 'BOD' settles pod debate...

Video

'Just a big match' - Mourinho & Klopp's contrasting views

Video

'Opening up was the best thing I’ve ever done’

  • From the section Sport
Video

I wouldn't wish custody battle on anyone - Azarenka

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Grenfell 'red tape' compelled Bertrand to help

Video

The Vaccines take on Lawro - Premier League Predictions

Video

Five best tries as GB beat USA in quad nations

Video

Highlights: England outclass Malaysia to reach cup final

  • From the section Hockey
Video

Froome backs under-fire Brailsford

Video

Will Scotland ruin Ireland's Six Nations party again?

Video

Williams wins first WTA Tour match after birth of child

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Players not celebrating 'does my head in' - Ince

Video

Why Man Utd & Liverpool rivalry runs deep

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Chill Factore - Chill Factore Mega Package Deal

Sledging, Tobboggan and Donuts
Chill Factore - Ski or Snowboard Group Taster

Ski or Snowboard Group Taster

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired