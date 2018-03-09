BBC Sport - Six Nations 2018: England lack leaders - Matt Dawson

England lack leaders, says Dawson

England have no leaders on the field when things are not going their way, says their former scrum-half Matt Dawson.

Speaking before England's Six Nations game against France in Paris on Saturday, Dawson said the issue "goes way back" and has not just arisen under head coach Eddie Jones.

