Women's Six Nations 2018: Lisa Martin returns for Scotland women v Ireland

Lisa Martin played in the first of Scotland women's two Six Nations matches

Women's Six Nations 2018: Scotland v Ireland Venue: Donnybrook Stadium, Dublin Date: Sunday, 11 March Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: BBC Red Button, Connected TVs and BBC Sport website

Scotland women's captain Lisa Martin returns to the side for Sunday's Six Nations match against Ireland at Donnybrook Stadium in Dublin.

Martin has recovered from an eye problem and starts at fly-half, with Helen Nelson moving to inside centre.

Hannah Smith switches to the wing after starting at centre in the 43-8 defeat by England.

Scotland have lost all three games so far while Ireland have won their past two after an initial defeat by France.

Last year's fixture between the two sides at Broadwood saw Ireland snatch a dramatic 22-15 victory with an 82nd-minute try.

"There have been positives to take from all of our games so far but it is about building on those, identifying what we can do better and putting in a complete performance," said Scotland head coach Shade Munro, who has named an unchanged pack.

"Playing games away from home always adds to that challenge but we will concentrate on pushing ourselves and controlling what we can.

"Last year's match against Ireland was incredibly close and we can expect the same kind of commitment for 80 minutes from them this time round, so we will need to stay focused."

Jenny Maxwell has also returned to the match-day 23 on the bench, having played in the team's opening two games of the championship.

Scotland were edged out 18-17 by Wales in their opener before strong performances in defeat by France (26-3) and England.

Media playback is not supported on this device Danielle Waterman seals England's victory over Scotland

Scotland: Rollie, Musgrove, Thomson, Nelson, Smith, Martin (capt), Law; McMillan, Skeldon, Kennedy, Wassell, McCormack, Bonar, Malcolm, Konkel.

Replacements: Rettie, Dougan, Smith, Cattigan, McMillan, Maxwell, Harris, Lloyd.