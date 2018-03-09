Six Nations: Wales v Italy (Sun)

Gareth Anscombe makes just a second Test start at fly-half for Wales

2018 Six Nations Venue: Principality Stadium Date: Sunday, 11 March Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, Connected TVs, online and BBC Sport app from 14:30 GMT; listen on BBC Radio 5 live; text commentary on BBC Sport website.

Team news & line-ups

Scarlets flanker James Davies makes his long-awaited debut for Wales in one of 10 changes.

Utility back Gareth Anscombe starts at fly-half for the first time in the Six Nations, while Taulupe Faletau makes his bow as captain.

Centre Owen Watkin makes a first Six Nations start and Elliot Dee has a full debut at hooker.

There is just one injury-enforced change, with Giulio Bisegni replacing Tommaso Bonni at centre.

Wales: L Williams, North, Watkin, Parkes, S Evans, Anscombe, G Davies; Smith, Dee, Francis, Hill, B Davies, Tipuric, James Davies, Faletau (capt).

Replacements:Owens, R Evans, Lee, S Davies, Jenkins, A Davies, Patchell, Halfpenny.

Italy: Minozzi, Benvenuti, Bisegni, Castello, Bellini, Allan, Violi; Lovotti, Ghiraldini, Ferrari, Zanni, Budd, Negri, Mbanda, Parisse (capt).

Replacements: Fabiani, Quaglio, Pasquali, Ruzza, Licata, Palazzani, Canna, Hayward.

Commentator's notes

Andrew Cotter: "The final game of the weekend will be full of thoughts of what might have been for Wales - close to three wins from three, but instead out of the running for the title so using the opportunity to rest some players and see what others can do.

"Step forward the likes of Nicky Smith and Elliot Dee in the front row, Owen Watkin in the centre and, most notably, open-side flanker James Davies - no longer 'brother of Jonathan' but an international in his own right. It is a side with huge attacking potential.

"Many neutrals will be hoping that Italy can show something. We should expect the usual work from Sergio Parisse and Sebastien Negri in the back row, and also some flashes from the exciting full-back Matteo Minozzi.

"But most of Cardiff will be baying for Welsh tries - and will probably get their wish."

View from both camps

Wales head coach Warren Gatland: "We know with a good result on Sunday and then France at home, there is a possibility we could finish second in this tournament, and that would be a reasonable result.

"The Six Nations could be over at the weekend.

"If Ireland beat Scotland and England lose in France - which I think they are capable of doing - then Ireland win the championship and we've got a chance of finishing second, which is important for us.

"We have got two home games and we've got to look to finish this tournament on a high."

Italy head coach Conor O'Shea on Wales' team selection: "They are not being disrespectful.

"Warren is obviously looking ahead to the future, and we are both at different stages.

"If you look at some of the young players we are blooding, it's promising.

"I know I am judged on results, but frankly I don't care. What we will do is what's right."

Match facts

Head-to-head

Wales' enjoyed their biggest Six Nations win when these two sides last met at the Principality Stadium - a 67-14 victory in March 2016.

Italy's two victories against Wales have both come in the Six Nations at home, in 2003 and 2007, while they also managed an 18-18 draw in Cardiff in 2006.

Wales are on a 10-game winning streak in the Six Nations against Italy.

Wales

Wales have won 14 of their past 17 home games in Six Nations. Their only losses in that period have been to England, twice, and Ireland.

However, they could lose three straight Six Nations games for the first time since five consecutive defeats in 2007 - a run which included a 20-23 defeat to Italy.

George North has beaten 100 defenders in the Six Nations - only former Ireland centre Brian O'Driscoll (169) has beaten more.

Italy

Italy are on a record run of 15 straight defeats in the Six Nations.

The Italians have won just once in their past 23 Six Nations games, a 22-19 victory over Scotland at Murrayfield in 2015.

They have won only twice in 47 Six Nations away games since 2000, losing 44.

Match officials

Referee: Jerome Garces (France)

Touch judges: Pascal Gauzere (France) & Andrew Brace (Ireland)

TMO: Marius Jonker (South Africa)