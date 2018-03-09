BBC Sport - Six Nations 2018: Ireland captain Rory Best 'focused' on beating Scotland

Best's only focus is on beating Scotland

Ireland captain Rory Best says Joe Schmidt's squad will not be distracted by talk of a Grand Slam and are "focused on the task in hand" as they aim to make it four wins from four in this year's Six Nations by beating Scotland in Dublin on Saturday.

"It's always about the next game," the Irish skipper told BBC Sport NI's Stephen Watson.

The Ulster hooker, 35, says he is close to agreeing a new contract with the Irish Rugby Football Union, a deal which would take him through to the end of the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

Top videos

Video

Best's only focus is on beating Scotland

Video

'Just a big match' - Mourinho & Klopp's contrasting views

Video

I wouldn't wish custody battle on anyone - Azarenka

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Grenfell 'red tape' compelled Bertrand to help

Video

The Vaccines take on Lawro - Premier League Predictions

Video

Five best tries as GB beat USA in quad nations

Video

Highlights: England outclass Malaysia to reach cup final

  • From the section Hockey
Video

Froome backs under-fire Brailsford

Video

Will Scotland ruin Ireland's Six Nations party again?

Video

Williams wins first WTA Tour match after birth of child

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Players not celebrating 'does my head in' - Ince

Video

Why Man Utd & Liverpool rivalry runs deep

Video

Allen hits 147 in Masters homecoming

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Chill Factore - Chill Factore Mega Package Deal

Sledging, Tobboggan and Donuts
Chill Factore - Ski or Snowboard Group Taster

Ski or Snowboard Group Taster

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired