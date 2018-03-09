Anglo-Welsh Cup: Exeter Chiefs v Newcastle Falcons

Newcastle beat Exeter 28-20 when the two sides met at Kingston Park in the Premiership on 7 January

Anglo-Welsh Cup semi-final Venue: Sandy Park Date: Sunday, 11 March Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Joe Simmonds is the only Exeter player to be retained from last week's win over Saracens as they bid to reach a fourth Anglo-Welsh Cup final in a row.

Dave Dennis plays for the first time in over five months, one of seven internationals brought into the side.

Newcastle make four changes to the team which narrowly beat Gloucester last week as Toby Flood returns.

The former England fly-half is joined by Tonga's Sonatane Takulua, centre Maxime Mermoz and lock Will Witty.

As well as Dennis, Exeter have his fellow ex-Australia international Greg Holmes back, along with England players Ollie Devoto and Matt Kvesic, ex-Ireland centre Ian Whitten, Argentina's Santiago Cordero and former Scotland prop Moray Low.

Exeter coach Ricky Pellow told BBC Sport:

"It's a group of players who are chomping at the bit to get what could be another final if we can defeat what is a very strong Newcastle side.

"There are pressures that we want to do well in it, but it 's also an opportunity for some guys to free themselves up a little bit and play without as much pressure as you would have in the average Premiership game.

"There are a few guys that haven't played and are looking to get themselves back up and running, from that perspective they won't look at it as pressure, they'll look at it as a way of getting out and getting hold of the game."

Exeter: Cordero; O'Flaherty, Whitten, Devoto, Short; Simmonds, Townsend; Low, Innard, Holmes, Lees, Van Der Sluys, Dennis (capt), Salvi, Kvesic

Replacements: Davis, Kenny, Owlett, Salmon, Horstmann, Chudley, Morley, Hendrickson

Newcastle: Hammersley; Goneva, Mermoz, Matavesi, Sinoti; Flood, Takulua; Lockwood, Cooper, Welsh, Witty, Robinson, Hogg, Welch (capt), Latu

Replacements: Socino, Vickers, Wilson, Green, Burrows, Young, Hodgson, Harris

Referee: Karl Dickson