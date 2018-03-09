James Newey and Alex Dolly: Jersey Reds sign Bristol centre and Fylde scrum-half

James Newey
James Newey has yet to play a league game for Bristol

Jersey Reds have signed Bristol's former Ireland Under-18 centre James Newey and Fylde scrum-half Alex Dolly for the rest of the season.

Newey, 19, joins on loan and has played twice in the Anglo-Welsh Cup for Bristol last season.

He has spent much of last two years on loan at Clifton in National Two South.

Australian Dolly, has played 21 times in National One for Fylde this season and comes in following Tim Duchesne's departure from the Championship side.

