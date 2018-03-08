BBC Sport - Six Nations: England scrum-half Danny Care discusses France's Maxime Machenaud
'Great player, great hair' - Care on 'silky' Machenaud
- From the section Rugby Union
England scrum-half Danny Care has been analysing his French opposite number, Maxime Machenaud - including his haircut - before their Six Nations encounter on Saturday.
The game (16:45 GMT) is live on BBC One and BBC Radio 5 live, with live text commentary on BBC Sport website and app.
