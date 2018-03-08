DTH van der Merwe: Glasgow Warriors close to agreeing winger's return

DTH van der Merwe scored Glasgow's second try in a comprehensive Pro12 final victory over Munster in 2015

Canada wing DTH van der Merwe is close to agreeing a return to Glasgow Warriors at the end of the season.

South Africa-born Van der Merwe, 31, is currently with Newcastle Falcons but has made only three Premiership appearances this season.

He is Warriors' all-time leading try scorer, touching down 43 times in 101 appearances between 2009 and 2015.

Van der Merwe helped Glasgow win the Pro12 title in 2015, scoring a try in the semi-final and final victories.

His late converted try in the last-four meeting with Ulster secured Warriors' passage to the final, where he ran in the second of four tries in a comprehensive win over Munster.

The winger left Scotstoun for Scarlets that summer, emulating his final feats in last year's showpiece, once more against Munster, coming off the bench to touch down in the Welsh region's triumph.

A qualified fire fighter, Van der Merwe joined Newcastle last summer and has 51 Canada caps, playing at three Rugby World Cups.