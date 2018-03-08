BBC Sport - Ireland coach Joe Schmidt says Scotland will pose multiple threats to his team on Saturday

Scotland pose multiple threats - Schmidt

Ireland coach Joe Schmidt says it is a mistake to believe that subduing John Barclay and Finn Russell will be enough to ensure victory over Scotland in Saturday's Six Nations game.

The Irish are the only team in the championship who can still achieve the Grand Slam after winning their opening games against France, Italy and Wales.

