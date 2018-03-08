BBC Sport - Eddie Jones: Owen Farrell needs to remain 'aggressive' as England captain
Farrell needs to remain 'aggressive' as captain
- From the section Rugby Union
England head coach Eddie Jones says Owen Farrell needs to remains "aggressive" when he captains the side against France in the Six Nations on Saturday in the absence of regular skipper Dylan Hartley.
READ MORE: Farrell captain as Hartley is ruled out
