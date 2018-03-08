Mark Bakewell: New Leicester Tigers forwards coach demands improvement

Mark Bakewell began his coaching career in 1995 and has been part of the backroom set-up with the Australian and Tongan national sides

Leicester's pack have been told they must up their work rate by new forwards coach Mark Bakewell.

The 54-year-old joined Tigers last month and made it his priority to get detailed statistical analysis for each and every forward.

Bakewell told BBC Radio Leicester some of the reports made unhappy reading.

"If I was a player and someone put them in front of me I would be horrified because it showed that I am not trying hard enough," he said.

"Basically, they were a given a rating on every aspect of their game. It was a red, amber and green system. It is very easy for me to sit there with that player when there's a lot of red squares on his sheet and say that's not acceptable, that's not good enough

"Why are you not getting off the ground? Why are you not getting back on the game? Why are your ball carries negative."

Bakewell seems to have made an instant impact, with Tigers winning all of the three games since he arrived to move up to fifth in the Premiership table.

'I won't tolerate them not working hard'

He added: "Above everything in life you have to try hard. And particularly if you are blessed to be a professional rugby player and get paid a lot of money, you want to be working your backside off.

"Otherwise go and do something else because you are taking other people with you. For me that's the one thing I have said to the boys that I won't tolerate; I won't tolerate them not working hard.

"I have been big on us working hard and increasing the intensity of our training and reducing what I call soft errors."