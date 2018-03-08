Anglo-Welsh Cup: Bath v Northampton Saints

Todd Blackadder's Bath side have won two and lost two of their past four games

Anglo-Welsh Cup Venue: The Recreation Ground Date: Friday, 9 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Bath recall back row Tom Ellis to their starting side for Friday's Anglo-Welsh Cup semi-final against Northampton.

Victory would see Todd Blackadder's side reach 18 March's final at Kingsholm for the first time since the competition was rebranded in 2005.

Northampton are without Luther Burrell, Tom Wood and Christian Day through injury as they make five changes.

Ben Foden captains the side while Teimana Harrison makes his 100th appearance for the Premiership club.

Northampton interim head coach Alan Dickens told BBC Radio Northampton: "Of course we want to play a strong side and it's a tough place to go.

"We went there three or four weeks ago and we came away very disappointed.

"Bath are a big pack and we allowed them, in terms of penalties and our mistakes, to get field position and they just squeezed us and wore us down."

Bath: Homer; Atkins, Hurrell, Wilson, Vuna; Lewis, Cook; Obano, Charles, Lahiff, Douglas, Ewels (c), Ellis, Bayliss, Phillips.

Replacements: Van Vuuren, Catt, Thomas, Stooke, Grant, Fotuali'i, Brew, Banahan.

Northampton: Tuala; Tuitavake, Horne, Francis, Foden (capt); Myler, Reinach; Ma'afu, Marshall, Brookes, Ratuniyarawa, Ribbans, Gibson, Brussow, Harrison.

Replacements: Clare, Van Wyk, Ford-Robinson, Paterson, Nutley, Groom, Stephenson, Pisi.

