Women's Six Nations: Sarah Hunter returns as England change five for France

Danielle Waterman scored twice as England beat Scotland 43-8 in their last match

Captain Sarah Hunter returns after injury as England women make five changes from the side that beat Scotland for Saturday's Six Nations Test against France.

Outside centre Rachael Burford is also back in the starting XV after injury.

Amber Reed comes in at inside centre, while Abigail Dow returns on the wing and Marlie Packer starts at open-side.

World Cup finalists Rochelle Clark, Justine Lucas and Izzy Noel-Smith are among the replacements.

"France are a dangerous side, they are physical and well organised in both attack and defence," said head coach Simon Middleton.

"The squad have worked hard this week, prepared really well, and we are ready and excited to take on France, in what we know will be a really tough Test at the Stade des Alps on Saturday night."

The Red Roses last faced France in the semi-final of the Women's Rugby World Cup, winning 20-3 in Belfast last summer.

Both teams have won their three matches so far with bonus points, but England are top of the table thanks to their superior points difference.

England women's team to face France: Kildunne; Dow, Burford, Reed, Waterman; Daley-Mclean, Riley; Cornborough, Cokayne, Bern, Scott, Taylor, Cleall, Packer, Hunter,

Replacements: Davies, Clark, Lucas, Burnfield, Noel-Smith, Mattinson, Tuima, Pearce.