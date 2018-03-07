BBC Sport - Six Nations 2018: Gareth Davies on new cap James Davies and captain Taulupe Faletau
He was like a mouse, now he's the loudest
- From the section Welsh Rugby
Wales scrum-half Gareth Davies praises new cap James Davies and captain Taulupe Faletau after coach Warren Gatland made 10 changes for the match against Italy.
