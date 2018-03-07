Six Nations: Will Jones returns to captain Wales under-20s

Wales under-20s sit third in the Six Nations table after beating Scotland and Ireland and losing to England

Six Nations: Wales U20 v Italy U20 Venue: Parc Eirias, Colwyn Bay Date: Friday, 9 March Kick-off: 19:15 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Two Wales

Will Jones will return to captain the Wales under-20s side against Italy in Colwyn Bay on Friday.

The openside flanker has been on regional duty along with centre Corey Baldwin and lock Max Williams.

Wales name an all-new front row, with loose head Rhys Carre, hooker Dewi Lake and tight head Kemsley Mathias all promoted from the bench.

Jones is the only change to the back row, with James Botham moving to blindside.

Scrum-half Reuben Morgan-Williams, who like Jones has not featured for Jason Strange's side since last summer's World Rugby under-20 Championship, is named on the bench.

Will Jones recently signed his first senior contract with Ospreys

Also included on the bench are uncapped forwards Jordan Walters, Alun Lawrence and Lennon Greggains.

"It's been a boost to the side to have the experience of someone like Will Jones back, having captained the under-20s very well last year," said Strange.

"He and Reuben have acquitted themselves very well at senior level with Ospreys this season, and they're proof of how valuable the under-20 pathway is.

"The players have been working extremely hard as a group over the past few weeks, and we've exposed 32 different players to international rugby at under-20 level, which is incredibly positive.

"Our ability to rotate the squad is reflected in our selection for Italy."

Wales U20: Cai Evans (Ospreys); Joe Goodchild (Dragons), Corey Baldwin (Scarlets), Callum Carson (Ospreys), Tommy Rogers (Scarlets); Ben Jones (Cardiff Blues), Harri Morgan (Ospreys); Rhys Carre (Cardiff Blues), Dewi Lake (Ospreys), Kemsley Mathias (Scarlets), Owen Lloyd (Cardiff Blues), Max Williams (Dragons), James Botham (Cardiff Blues), Will Jones (capt), (Ospreys), Taine Basham (Dragons)

Replacements: Iestyn Harris (Cardiff Blues), Jordan Walters (Ospreys), Rhys Henry (Ospreys), Alun Lawrence (Cardiff Blues), Lennon Greggains (Dragons), Reuben Morgan-Williams (Ospreys), Max Llewellyn (Cardiff Blues), Rio Dyer (Dragons)

Italy U20: TBC