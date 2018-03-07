Sam James: Sale Sharks centre signs new four-year contract

Sam James toured Argentina with England last summer but is yet to make his senior international debut

Centre Sam James has signed a new four-year contract with Sale Sharks.

The 23-year-old follows team-mates Ross Harrison, Denny Solomona, AJ MacGinty and Byron McGuigan in agreeing new terms with the Premiership club.

James made his Premiership debut for Sale in 2014 and toured Argentina with England in the summer of 2017.

"We have a fantastic squad here at Sale and everyone is really ambitious and hungry to succeed," he told the club website.