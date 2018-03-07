Six Nations: England have not discussed bonus point - Anthony Watson

England must match Ireland's result this weekend to keep their Six Nations hopes alive

Six Nations: France v England Venue: Stade de France, Paris Date: Saturday, 10 March Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One and BBC Radio 5 live, plus live text commentary on BBC Sport website and app.

England have not discussed earning a bonus point before the match against France despite potentially needing one to keep their Six Nations hopes alive, says winger Anthony Watson.

Ireland top the table, five points ahead of reigning champions England.

If Ireland score four tries to beat Scotland with a bonus point on Saturday, England must do the same or Joe Schmidt's side will be champions.

"Our focus is fully on how we can win in France," Watson, 24, said.

Ireland host Scotland at 14:15 GMT before England play France in Paris at 16:45.

Ireland's bonus-point 37-27 victory over Wales in round four, coupled with England's defeat against Scotland, means Schmidt's men are clear favourites to win the championship.

Ireland are seeking their third Grand Slam, following clean sweeps in 1948 and 2009.

Third-placed Scotland are still in contention, but need to beat Ireland this weekend to stay in the hunt.

While England may need to beat France convincingly to remain in contention to win a third title in succession, the Bath outside back says the sole priority is returning to winning ways.

"We haven't spoken about bonus points," Watson added to BBC 5 live.

"We are hugely excited.

"We've learned the lessons from Scotland, and we are really looking forward to what will be a tough challenge against France this weekend."

Meanwhile prop Joe Marler believes prevailing in the forward battle will be key if England are to win at the Stade de France.

One of France's main threats is at the set-piece, with tighthead Rabah Slimani a renowned scrummager.

"His reputation precedes him," Marler told 5 live.

"He has a very unique technique, and myself and Mako [Vunipola] will be trying to combat that the best we can.

"Particularly against the French, who put a lot [of emphasis] on their set-piece, that will be a huge battle for us that we will look to try and get on top of."