Northampton Saints: Sam Vesty to join from Worcester as attack coach

Sam Vesty won two England caps as a player and worked as skills coach under Eddie Jones last summer

Northampton Saints have appointed Sam Vesty as their new attack coach from the start of next season.

The 36-year-old former Leicester, Bath and England utility back will join Saints after two years as Worcester Warriors backs coach.

He will be part of the backroom team being put together to work under incoming director of rugby Chris Boyd.

"This is a brilliant opportunity and one I jumped at taking," Vesty told the Northampton website.

"There are already a top-quality set of backs in Saints' squad, and the prospect of adding the likes of Dan Biggar and Taqele Naiyaravoro to those ranks is thrilling as a coach.

"All the building blocks are in place for us to be very successful at Franklin's Gardens."

Vesty joined Worcester as academy transition manager in 2013 after retiring from playing and switched to his current role two years later.

Details of his contract with Northampton remain undisclosed.

"Sam possesses one of the keenest young coaching minds in the country, and it's no surprise Chris Boyd was keen to secure his signature given the talent he has shown at club and international level," said Northampton chief executive Mark Darbon.

"As our new director of rugby, Chris was at the centre of this decision, and I am confident that Sam can help take us to the next level on the pitch."