Six Nations: Gatland expected to make 10 changes for Italy

James Davies helped Scarlets win the Pro12 title in 2017

Warren Gatland is expected to make 10 changes for Sunday's Six Nations clash against Italy in Cardiff.

Press Association Sport understands that just five players will keep their places from the the team which lost 37-27 to Ireland.

They are Liam Williams, Steff Evans, Hadleigh Parkes, Gareth Davies and Cory Hill.

James Davies is expected to make his debut, with Justin Tipuric and Taulupe Faletau returning to the side.

George North is expected to start on the wing after impressing from the bench against England and Ireland.

Taulupe Faletau has yet to feature in the 2018 Six Nations

Williams could move to full-back instead of Leigh Halfpenny, with Ospreys centre Owen Watkin partnering Parkes, while Gareth Anscombe replaces Dan Biggar at fly-half.

The new front row could see Nicky Smith, Elliot Dee and Tomas Francis packing down, with Bradley Davies lining up as Hill's second-row partner.

The official line up will be announced at midday on Wednesday.

Wales conclude their Six Nations campaign with two home games as they host Italy on 11 March then France on 17 March.