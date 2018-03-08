Six Nations: France v England (Sat)

England will be looking to bounce back following their Calcutta Cup defeat to Scotland

2018 Six Nations Venue: Stade de France Date: Saturday, 10 March Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, Connected TVs, online and BBC Sport app from 16:00 GMT; listen on BBC Radio 5 live; text commentary on BBC Sport website.

Team news & line-ups

England captain Dylan Hartley has been ruled out through injury and is replaced by Jamie George at hooker, while Owen Farrell skippers the side.

Mike Brown has been dropped for the first time under Eddie Jones with Anthony Watson switching to full-back.

Elliot Daly returns on the wing and Ben Te'o takes Jonathan Joseph's place at outside centre.

France make just one change with Francois Trinh-Duc replacing Lionel Beauxis at fly-half.

France: Bonneval; Fall, Bastareaud, Doumayrou, Grosso; Trinh-Duc, Machenaud; Poirot, Guirado (capt), Slimani, Gabrillagues, Vahaamahina, Lauret, Camara, Tauleigne.

Replacements: Pelissie, Priso, Gomes Sa, Taofifenua, Galletier, Couilloud, Beauxis, Fickou.

England: Watson; May, Te'o, Farrell (capt), Daly; Ford, Care; Vunipola, George, Cole, Launchbury, Itoje, Lawes, Robshaw, Hughes.

Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, Marler, Sinckler, Haskell, Simmonds, Wigglesworth, Joseph, Brown.

View from both camps

France head coach Jacques Brunel: "England must beat us to win the tournament.

"We were close against Ireland, we have to be close against England, too. It is our goal for Saturday. Playing against England is always something different."

England head coach Eddie Jones: "After a loss we want a response from the players this week.

"Against France we want to be brutal and aggressive on the gain line and to play with a great tactical discipline."

Match facts

Head-to-head

England have won nine of their last 11 Six Nations matches against France.

They have won on three of their last five Six Nations visits to Paris

France

They ended a run of eight games without a victory (D1, L7) by beating Italy.

France have lost their last three matches at the Stade de France, second only to a five-game run between 1998 and 2000.

France have recorded the best goal kicking success rate so far this year (89%), while England's 69% is the lowest in the Championship.

England

England have won 24 out of 26 games since Eddie Jones took over as England boss

England have not lost two away games in a Six Nations campaign since 2009.

Against Scotland, England lost for only the second time in 26 games under Eddie Jones.

England and France have each conceded just one second-half try so far in this Six Nations, fewer than any other side.

Match officials

Referee: Jaco Peyper (South Africa)

Touch judges: Angus Gardner (Australia), Marius van der Westhuizen (South Africa)

TMO: Ben Skeen (New Zealand)