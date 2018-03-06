Six Nations: Scotland have 'no doubts' they can beat Ireland - Stuart McInally

Stuart McInally was outstanding in the win over England, with a series of strong carries

Six Nations: Ireland v Scotland Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 10 March Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, BBC Radio Ulster, BBC Radio Scotland & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

Scotland hooker Stuart McInally says Saturday's Six Nations clash with Grand Slam-chasing Ireland will be their "hardest challenge" yet.

But he adds the Scots have "no doubts" they can win in Dublin for the first time since 2010.

Victory would mean Gregor Townsend's side head to Italy on the final day with an outside chance of the title.

"Doing it over there will be special knowing how important a win is and what it would do for us," McInally said.

"We are putting all our efforts into this one game and will see where it takes us. We are in a great position in the table."

Scotland have only ever won two Six Nations away games outside Rome, once against Wales in Cardiff in 2002 and that last win in Dublin eight years ago.

Ireland, meanwhile, have not lost any of their last 13 Six Nations matches in Dublin, winning 11, since England beat them in the Irish capital in February 2013.

Overall, they have lost only once - to New Zealand - in their last 20 Tests in Dublin.

But McInally, 27, who has established himself as Scotland's first-choice hooker this season, is not fazed by concerns over their frailty away from Murrayfield.

"We are well into this competition and have a clear strategy to go over there and win," the Edinburgh front-rower said.

Scotland lost 35-25 on their last Six Nations visit to Dublin in 2016, with Ireland's CJ Stander to the fore

"There is no denying we are better at home rather than away in the Six Nations. The stats will tell you that.

"There is no doubt in our minds we can go over there and win. We just have to put our best foot forward.

"Ireland are so strong all over the park. They pride themselves on their contact work and their physicality, and that is something we have to be ready for.

"They are so well coached by Joe Schmidt and have had real consistency for a number of years."

"We are under no illusions that this will be our hardest challenge yet, with the strength they have all across the park."

Ireland v Scotland in Six Nations - last 10 years 2017: Scotland 27-22 Ireland 2012: Ireland 32-14 Scotland 2016: Ireland 35-25 Scotland 2011: Scotland 18-21 Ireland 2015: Scotland 10-40 Ireland 2010: Ireland 20-23 Scotland 2014: Ireland 28-6 Scotland 2009: Scotland 15-22 Ireland 2013: Scotland 12-8 Ireland 2008: Ireland 34-13 Scotland

After winning all three games so far, Ireland are bidding for a third Six Nations title in five years, and a third ever Grand Slam, with their last clean sweep coming in 2009.

McInally has played all but 11 minutes of Scotland's first three matches, including the full 80 minutes in the recent victories against France and England.

"I am just happy to be playing," he added. "Compared to my fitness last year, I feel I it is night and day from where I was.

"That is just because I have been playing more for Edinburgh and more for Scotland as well. I am much more up to speed for Test-match pace. Before, I was coming off the bench after being on the bench for Edinburgh all year.

"I feel I can cope with the speed of it now. It is good to be on the pitch for 80 minutes. It is nice to be on at that final whistle, especially when you win and last week was so special. It was good."