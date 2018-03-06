George North: Alan Dickens says Northampton have no deal with Wales over winger

George North was released from Wales' camp but was not available for his club

Northampton's interim head coach Alan Dickens says there is no deal with Wales and George North that prevents the Premiership club from selecting the winger on Six Nations rest weekends.

North, 25, was missing in Saturday's defeat by Sale, with boss Alan Gaffney suggesting he did not want to feature.

Sources close to North feel he was 'hung out to dry', but Dickens says North was "not mentally ready" to play.

"There's certainly no agreement in place (with Wales)," Dickens said.

"George played against London Irish (on 17 February), which was again during a Six Nations window, and we saw many Welsh players playing across the Premiership over the last weekend.

"It was decided that George wasn't in a place that he was mentally ready to play for us at the weekend."

North is understood to have had a deal with previous director of rugby Jim Mallinder that he would not play on rest weekends.

It appears Gaffney either was not aware of or did not honour this agreement, with sources citing a lack of communication between all parties.

North missed Wales' opening 2018 Six Nations win against Scotland but played in their defeats by England and Ireland.

After joining Saints from Welsh region Scarlets in 2013, North will return to Wales from next season after signing a National Dual Contract (NDC) in November.

Asked if North will play for Northampton again, Dickens told BBC Radio Northampton: "That's a pretty direct question. That's a question I can't really answer.

"George is contracted to the club and when he comes back we'll need to talk."