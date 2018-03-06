BBC Sport - Stephen Ferris says Ulster need stability and identity
Ulster 'not in a good place' - Ferris
Irish Rugby
Former Ulster, Ireland and British and Irish Lions forward Stephen Ferris says Ulster need stability, a realistic five-year plan and a sense of identity if they are to emerge from their current turbulent spell.
The Irish province have lost four of their last six Pro14 games, parted company with Director of Rugby Les Kiss at the end of January and last week learned that head coach Jono Gibbes would be leaving at the end of the season.
