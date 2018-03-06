BBC Sport - Highlights: Campbell College down Methody to reach Schools' Cup final
Highlights: Campbell down Methody to reach Schools' Cup final
- From the section Irish Rugby
Tries from Rex Tinsley and John McKee, as well as seven points from the boot of full back Conor Rankin, help Campbell College Belfast beat old rivals Methodist College 17-8 to reach the Schools' Cup final.
Methody's try came courtesy of hooker Daniel Humphreys.
The winners will face either holders RBAI or Royal School Armagh in the 19 March decider.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired