Highlights: Campbell College down Methody to reach Schools' Cup final

Highlights: Campbell down Methody to reach Schools' Cup final

Tries from Rex Tinsley and John McKee, as well as seven points from the boot of full back Conor Rankin, help Campbell College Belfast beat old rivals Methodist College 17-8 to reach the Schools' Cup final.

Methody's try came courtesy of hooker Daniel Humphreys.

The winners will face either holders RBAI or Royal School Armagh in the 19 March decider.

