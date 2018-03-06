Campbell College reach Schools' Cup final by beating Methodist College 17-8

Methody's Conor Scollan tackles Campbell winger Rex Tinsley at Kingspan Stadium

Campbell College reached their 41st Schools' Cup final by beating Methodist College 17-8 in Tuesday afternoon's semi-final at Kingspan Stadium.

Ethan McIlroy landed an early penalty but Conor Rankin replied, before winger Rex Tinsley went over for Campbell, Rankin adding the extra two points.

Captain John McKee crossed in the second half, Rankin again converting.

Matthew Neill's try was a consolation for Methody and Campbell will face RBAI or Royal School Armagh in the final.

Champions RBAI are aiming for a fourth consecutive title and will play their semi-final at the same venue on Wednesday.

Campbell, who led 10-3 at the interval, have 23 competition wins, sharing the trophy on four occasions.

The final, which is traditionally staged on St Patrick's Day, will this year be played on Monday 19 March.