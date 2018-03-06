BBC Sport - Ireland's Conor Murray and Tadhg Furlong ready for 'hugely exciting week'
Murray and Furlong on 'hugely exciting week'
- From the section Irish Rugby
Scrum-half Conor Murray says there is a buzz around the Ireland camp ahead of their Six Nations encounter with Scotland in Dublin on Saturday.
Ireland are unbeaten so far in the tournament and remain on course for a Grand Slam with games against Scotland and England to come.
Tight-head prop Tadhg Furlong has also declared himself fully fit after recovering from the hamstring injury that prevented him from playing in the 10-point win against Wales in round three.
