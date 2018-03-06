Six Nations 2018: Ospreys prop Rhodri Jones added to Wales squad

Rhodri Jones joined Ospreys from Scarlets

Six Nations: Wales v Italy Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Sunday, 11 March Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales & S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

Ospreys prop Rhodri Jones has been called into the Wales squad for the Six Nations Championship.

Jones replaces Scarlets prop Wyn Jones who was released from the squad last week with a hamstring injury.

The 15-times capped Osprey last played for Wales against Samoa in June 2017.

Wales face Italy in Cardiff on Sunday, 11 March, following defeats by Ireland and England after their opening round 34-7 win against Scotland.

"Rhods won his first cap in 2012 so he's been in and out of the squad for quite some time and he'll fit right in," said skills coach Neil Jenkins.

"It's good to have him in the squad and obviously very sad for Wyn."

Head coach Warren Gatland names the team to play Italy at midday on Wednesday, with Bath number eight Taulupe Faletau available for selection after missing the first three rounds of matches with injury.

"Taulupe is world class and to have him fit and have him back in the frame is massive for us," added Jenkins.

"The back row have been outstanding so far in the campaign and it's not easy to get into that back row but Taulupe is a world class player and to have him playing for Bath the last couple of weeks is a big plus for us."