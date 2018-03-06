David Cherry: Edinburgh sign ex-London Scottish hooker for next season

Head coach Richard Cockerill has two Scotland hookers at the club in Stuart McInally and Ross Ford

Edinburgh have bolstered their squad for next season by signing former London Scottish hooker David Cherry from French amateur side Stade Niçois.

The 27-year-old, who played 10 games for Scotland's Under-20s, has signed a one-year deal with the capital side.

Scottish Rugby has a partnership agreement with Stade Niçois, who play in French Fédérale 2, the fourth tier.

"David is a combative and physical player," said Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill.

"He's had experience of playing in both the English Championship and in France, and we're looking forward to him adding competition to the hooker position."

Cherry, a product of Merchiston Castle School in Edinburgh, played club rugby for Currie before moving to London Scottish in 2014, where he spent three seasons before heading to France.

"I grew up watching and aspiring to play for the club, so I'm delighted to be signing for a team that I've always supported," he said.

"The club is clearly moving in a positive direction, so I'm really pleased to have committed my future to a team with such ambitious aspirations."