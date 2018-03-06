Neil Doak: Worcester Warriors appoint attack and backs coach in reshuffle

Neil Doak joined the Ulster coaching team following his retirement in 2005 and became head coach in 2014

Former Ulster head coach Neil Doak has agreed to become attack and backs coach at Worcester as part of a big coaching reshuffle for the 2018-19 season.

The Premiership club earlier announced that current backs coach Sam Vesty and Simon Cross will leave their coaching roles at the end of the season.

Doak, 45, will work alongside new Warriors head coach Rory Duncan, another former Ulster coach.

Alan Solomons succeeded Gary Gold as Warriors director of rugby in December.

Doak, who has signed a two-year contract at Warriors, spent 23 years at Ulster, making his debut in 1995 and taking over as head coach for a three-year spell in 2014.

"There are some fantastic backs at Worcester and I can't wait to link up with them and Alan Solomons," Doak told the club website. "The club has huge potential."

Vesty, 36, joined the club in 2013 and was promoted to his current role of backs coach two years later.

Cross, 37, also joined Worcester in 2013 and has worked as defence coach and more recently breakdown coach.