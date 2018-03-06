Scarlets: Tom Varndell signs for rest of the season

Tom Varndell has played for Leicester Tigers and Wasps

Scarlets have signed Premiership record try scorer Tom Varndell on a short-term deal from Bristol for the rest of the season.

England international Varndell has been training with the Welsh region with a deal confirmed on Tuesday.

Scarlets have injuries to backs Johnny McNicholl and Tom Prydie, while Leigh Halfpenny and Steff Evans are currently away with the Wales squad.

The 32-year-old has scored 92 tries in the English top flight.

Varndell has played seven matches in Bristol's Championship campaign this season, scoring four tries and made the last of his four England appearances against New Zealand in 2008.