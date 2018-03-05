BBC Sport - Border wars: Poaching players for international honours

Poaching players for international honours

There have been reports that England's Rugby Football Union (RFU) have complained to World Rugby that Wales are poaching their players.

In turn, sources at the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) have been quoted saying England are attempting to bring youngsters into their system by offering public school scholarships.

Scrum V's Ross Harries takes a look at whether there really is a talent swap across the border.

He speaks to Wales and British and Irish Lions back rower, Ross Moriarty who won the Junior World Championship with England U20s before opting for a red jersey.

Top videos

Video

Poaching players for international honours

Video

We did not cross the ethical line - Wiggins

Video

Highlights: Germany women 2-2 England women

Video

Wade scores 'impossible shot' in NBA best plays

Video

Try of the Week: Tomkins' brilliant break

Video

Carlos Carvalhal's funny analogies

Video

That awkward handshake while waiting for a photo finish...

Video

Match of the Day

Video

Pendleton: My heart sank reading doping report

Video

I wish I scored a hat-trick - England's White

Video

Swimming in the snow

  • From the section News
Video

GB's Pozzi pips Eaton to win gold in photo finish

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Chill Factore - Chill Factore Mega Package Deal

Sledging, Tobboggan and Donuts
Chill Factore - Ski or Snowboard Group Taster

Ski or Snowboard Group Taster

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired