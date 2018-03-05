Ross Harrison: Sale Sharks prop signs new four-year contract

Ross Harrison has twice featured for England sides in matches against the Barbarians

Sale Sharks prop Ross Harrison has signed a new four-year contract with the Premiership club.

Harrison has played more than 150 times for Sale since his debut for the Sharks 2012.

The 25-year-old follows England winger Denny Solomona, Byron McGuigan and AJ MacGinty in agreeing a new deal with Sale, who are eighth in the table.

"Ross is a legend of Sale in the making," director of rugby Steve Diamond told the club website.

"If he carries on doing what he does for us week in, week out, then the knock on the door international-wise will come sooner rather than later."