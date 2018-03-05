BBC Sport - Six Nations 2018: 'Hypnotist helps me find the 1%' - Keith Earls

'Hypnotist helps me find the 1%' - Earls

Ireland wing Keith Earls explains how hypnotist Keith Barry has been helping him prepare psychologically for the challenges of playing rugby at the top level.

The Munster back also credits the work of former Armagh GAA player Enda McNulty as he attempts to find "the 1%" which can make him a better player.

